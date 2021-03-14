Helping hand for struggling mums on Mother's Day from St John's parishioners

On Mother's Day, St John's parish priest Fr Martin Magill has been paying tribute to parishioners for boosting the fortunes of the Hope House project which supports new mums.

During Lent, the Falls Road Parish has backed the The Baby Love Project which offers a lifeline to mothers who have faced challenging times throughout pregnancy and early parenthood.

Items for the Moira-based Hope House project can still be delivered in person up until Mothers Day night at the Parish House.

"Not everything is as it might seem". Later this week I'll be shopping in an aisle where I haven't shopped before. I'll be looking for baby clothes & items for babies. In the run up to Mother's Day, we in St John's Falls Rd are supporting the Baby Love Project of Hope House Moira pic.twitter.com/F7zZQxFdAW — Martin J Magill (@MartinJMagill) March 7, 2021

Baby Love Project also boasts an Amazon wish list for donations or you can make a financial donation through the Giving page.



Hope House "exists to love and support women facing challenging circumstances in pregnancy and early motherhood".



Baby Love Project works in local communities with local health professional services & organizations in providing baby equipment, baby clothing, maternity clothing and toys.



"Hope House is our base and a safe place for vulnerable mums to come to, providing practical support, listening ear and support groups," said a spokesperson. Due to the Covid restrictions, Hope House has put visits on hold but continues to offer new mums a helping hand.

Fr Martin Magill the practical support of parishioners was making a real difference to struggling mothers.

“On Mother's Day, I wanted to take time out to thank all those who have supported the Baby Love Project with kind donations of new items for the Baby Love Bags and gently used items of clothing and baby equipment," he said.