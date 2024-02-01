GALLERY: St Kieran’s PS celebrates Catholic Schools Week with special Grandparents Day

ST Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass has marked Catholic Schools Week with a range of events.

Catholic SchoolsWeek took place between January 21-27 January on the theme of Catholic Schools as Communities of Service.

Throughout the week pupils engaged in a range of activities at home and in school relating to these themes.

Lisa McCloskey, Religion Coordinator at the school, said: "We held a special event to celebrate Grandparents Day. Grandparents are a special gift in the lives of our pupils. We wanted to show them how much their care and support means to our school community.

"We invited them to the school to thank them and to give them an opportunity to visit our classrooms and spend time with their grandchildren.

"A special whole school Mass was celebrated in the Church of the Nativity with pupils, staff, parents, family members and parishioners."