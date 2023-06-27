St Mary's CBGS raise £500 for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke

GENEROUS: Michelle Williamson, Chair of the PTFA and Raymond Herron Senior Teacher at St Mary's CBGS hand the cheque to Valerie Saunders of NI Chest, Heart & Stroke

ST Mary's Christian Brothers Grammar School have raised £500 for the NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association through one of their regular quiz nights.

The £500 cheque was presented to Valerie Saunders, Community Fundraising Co-ordinator with NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Senior teacher at St Mary's, Raymond Herron, said: "The Parent Teacher Association would like to express its thanks to all those who regularly support our hugely successful quiz nights – parents, families, staff, past-pupils, and of course local businesses who generously contribute to our prize pool.

"On this occasion, the money raised was donated to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, but in the past both student initiatives and other charities have benefited from the generosity of our school community.

"The next quiz night will take place in October and will be advertised on our school website and social media. All are welcome and we look forward to yet another successful event."