St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School celebrate A-Level success

ST Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School on the Glen Road has had another highly successful A-Level year, with 79% of students achieving three grades at A*-C or equivalent.

Paul Cunningham was the top performing student with 3 A*s and an A.

Outstanding results were also secured by Odhran Fox-Turley (3 A*s), Joshua McBride (A*, 2 As and a B), Patrick Harley-Moyes (3 As and a B), Conor Hill (A* and 2 As), Eoin Millar (2 A*s and a B), Dubhaltach Wilson (A* and 2 As), Conor Boyle (3 As), Diarmuid Clenaghan (2 A*s and a C), Michael Fox (A*, A and a B), Sam Lynas (3 As), Ruairi McBride (A*, A and a B), Ruairi McSparron (3 As), Juan Miralles Bravo (A*, A and a B) and Conor Mulherrn (A*, A and a B).

Odhran Fox Turley and Sam Lynas

James Boyle, Sean Carlisle, Ryan Teggart, Conall Hanna and Aidan Linton all achieved a triple distinction in the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport.

The school’s overall A-Level performance across subject areas was very strong, with St Mary’s students achieving a 100% per cent pass rate at grades A* to C or equivalent in BTEC Extended Certificate in Sport, BTEC Extended Certificate in IT, Art and Design, Biology, Chemistry, Finance, French, Further Mathematics, Physics and Technology.

Conor Hill

St Mary’s Principal, Mrs Siobhan Kelly, expressed her pride in the success of the pupils and their teachers:

“These are extremely pleasing results and the school is delighted that our pupils’ hard work and commitment and the support of their parents has been rewarded," said Siobhan.

Alen Shaiju

"The entire school community recognises how difficult it has been for pupils and their families during these prolonged unusual and challenging times, and our pupils must be commended for their determination and resilience. I am sure that our A-Level pupils, who have contributed greatly to the life of the school community, will now go on to great success in their universities and employment."