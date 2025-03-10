St Mary’s students set to play in Nashville St Patrick’s Day celebrations

TRADITIONAL musicians studying at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road are visiting Music City USA to take part in the ‘Belfast in Nashville’ St Patrick’s Day celebrations as part of events to mark the 30-year Sister City partnership between the two cities.

The purpose of the visit is to promote the strong cultural and educational links between Nashville and Belfast with the St Mary’s students bringing the sounds of traditional Irish music to the Tennessee capital this St Patrick’s Day.



The invitation to the St Mary’s students came from the Sister Cities of Nashville after a visit to the College. During the week-long trip the students will perform at the Belfast in Nashville festival, take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade and have the opportunity to learn about the country music industry. The student teachers will visit St Bernard Academy in Nashville on St Patrick’s Day to share with the elementary school pupils their Irish culture as well as visit Belmont and Vanderbilt Universities. They will also visit the Grand Ole Opry and as part of their role, they will promote Belfast’s UNESCO City of Music designation.



Belfast Lord Mayor Cllr Micky Murray highlighted the importance of the visit.

“I’d like to wish these very talented students a successful, rewarding and fun trip to our Sister City of Nashville," he said. "Belfast really values the Sister City relationship we have with Nashville and this year marks 30 years of the two cities working together. Our shared interests in music and heritage are what brought Belfast and Nashville together to forge this partnership and today, it encompasses economic, tourism and of course educational, collaborations.

"This visit will showcase the energetic talent within our city as we seek to strengthen the bond between Belfast as UNESCO City of Music and America’s Music City – Nashville. St Mary’s is renowned for the role that music plays in the college and performing at Belfast in Nashville during their St Partick’s Day festivities provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase both the college and the city. These students are the perfect Belfast ambassadors.”



Professor Peter Finn KSG, Principal St Mary’s University College Belfast commented: “As St Mary’s in Belfast approaches the 125th year of its establishment, I am delighted that the College will once again contribute to the Belfast-Nashville Sister City relationship. We congratulate both cities on the 30th anniversary of collaboration in music and heritage. We trust that our traditional Irish musicians, each one a student teacher, will enhance the St Patrick’s Day festivities. Traditional music facilitates naisce or links in a very special.”



St Mary’s student Rosie McElroy who will be travelling to Nashville as part of the college musical group welcomed the opportunity to share their passion for traditional Irish music. “Our musical fusion of old and new, Irish and American, is at the heart of our performance. And what better place to celebrate our heritage than in Music City, on the most Irish day of the year?”

Sarah Lingo, Executive Director, Sister Cities of Nashville added: “Sister Cities of Nashville is absolutely thrilled to welcome this group of students from St Mary’s University College as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the amazing bond between our cities! Nashville and Belfast share a deep love for music, and our partnership continues to flourish in so many exciting ways, from economic and tourism collaborations to educational exchanges.

"We are beyond excited to showcase this incredible musical talent from Belfast, especially as they grace our St Patrick’s Day festivities with their performances. This is a celebration of friendship, culture, and the vibrant spirit that connects us all!”