St Mary's Uni students urged to avail of free yLink travel card

WITH St Mary’s University College students settling into their first semester of university in Belfast, Translink are reminding all 16-23-year-olds to avail of the free yLink card which offers card holders 50 per cent off all bus and rail services across the North.

More young people than ever are now choosing public transport as the smarter, greener way to stay better connected to university, college, work, and to socialise with family and friends with a massive 52% per cent increase in journeys.

The latest figures were unveiled as part of Translink’s engagement with young people during the busy fresher week activities where Translink teams were on hand to showcase the yLink product and help students with all their travel and ticketing needs as they started the new student year.

Translink’s yLink card, is free to access for 16–23-year-olds, and currently offers a 50 here cent discount on travel alongside a host of other discounts for partner organisations across NI including a range of social, leisure and lifestyle activities.

Maeve Nethercott, Brand Representative at Translink, said: “yLink is fast becoming a must-have card amongst young people who are increasingly aware of the importance of choosing sustainable travel options that don’t cost the earth or their wallet. We know young people are particularly impacted by the cost of living crisis and this card is a great way to make those limited funds go a bit further.

“We have also brought in innovations such as contactless payment technology across Metro, Glider and rail, and our cashless mLink app allows users to add their yLink card to their virtual wallet to make it really easy to travel and save.”

Chloe Ferguson, NUS-USI President, added: “Students are having to deal with greater costs, year-on-year, so any saving for essentials like travel are to be welcomed. Our student members are also acutely aware of the climate crisis and the important role sustainable transport plays in tackling this. With this in mind, we’re keen to promote greater use of public transport to help build positive habits which make a lasting difference and would encourage all young people to make use of a free yLink card to start benefitting from cheaper travel.”

Vice-president Niall Burns from St Mary's University College said: “Translink’s yLink card is a great asset to our students and it’s a great that it offers 50 per cent off to help them travel to university for less. We want to encourage all our students to get the bus or train to college because it is a healthier, more sustainable and cost effective way to travel.”

To find out more about Translink’s yLink card and how to apply, as well as details of exclusive discounts and partner initiatives, visit here.