St Vitus Dance headline Pavillion gig this month

MEN OF THE MOMENT: St Vitus Dance in the Pavillion back in February

BELFAST '80s legends St Vitus Dance are back on stage later this month with a rare live gig.

The Pavillion bar on the Ormeau Road will see the kings of jangly guitars performing along with Vernons Future on October 29. Both bands were signed to Liverpool record label Probe Plus and tickets for the night have gone on sale.

In February this year St Vitus Dance packed out the upstair at the Pavillion during their reunion gig.

Forged in West Belfast, St Vitus Dance relocated to Liverpool to release Love Me, Love My Dogma in 1987 on Probe Plus.

Marked out from the beginning by their own brand of sixties-tinged, intelligent pop, their first LP told tales of late night down-at-heel bars and low dives, of dodging road-blocks and getting the last black hack home.

Two more albums followed including Glypotheque in 2008 and Bystanders in 2012. The later was launched in Belfast, when they played alongside the Monochrome Set.

Vernons Future are an indie band from Oxford and London with their own distinctive twist on the poppier end of the indie spectrum. Vernons Future were born as The Vernons in Liverpool back in the1980s and played hundreds of gigs leading up to the release of album Smithdown Road on Probe Plus at the start of 1990.

After an almost imperceptible pause of around 25 years, with band members having spread across the world, Vernons Futures are now back again, with a new album Aquaplaning.

As well as the live music, there will be a selection of alternative 80s sounds, from Beefheart to the Beastie Boys from DJs on the night.

You can book tickets here.