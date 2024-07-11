St Vitus Dance release new single and announce autumn gigs

INDIE FAVOURITES: St Vitus Dance are shaping up to have a busy couple of months

BELFAST-Liverpool indie veterans St Vitus Dance are back (again) with new single available on all streaming platforms.

Down To Size is the first new release from the band since 2022’s Get Along and is the latest addition to a back catalogue stretching back to their classic 1987 debut album Love Me Love My Dogma.

Having last performed live in January opening for The Adventures at The Empire in Belfast, St Vitus Dance have also announced autumn gigs for both Belfast and Liverpool.

After St Vitus Dance went on hiatus at the tail end of the '80s, singer-songwriter Noel Burke fronted Echo and the Bunnymen for three years touring and recording the album Reverberation (1990) which, although unfairly dismissed at the time, has been quietly achieving cult status in recent years.

St Vitus Dance reformed in 2005 and have been a going concern ever since, releasing the albums Glypotheque (2007) and Bystanders (2012).

As well as showcasing new material, the Belfast show on October 19 at the Errigle Inn will see the band perform a special set of St Vitus Dance favourites and songs from Reverberation which haven’t been heard live in over 30 years. For the Liverpool show at the Philharmonic Music Room on November 29 Noel and the band will perform Reverberation in full.

Support at the Errigle will come from Dee McDowell, a contemporary of St Vitus Dance on the local scene with Cut The Bag, who has recently been releasing a steady stream of acclaimed new solo material beginning with 2021’s St Jude’s Parade. Dee will perform with a full live band.

You can book tickets for the Errigle show here.