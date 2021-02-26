Lockdown the inspiration behind Dee McDowell album

NEW ALBUM: Singer-songwriter Dee McDowell has released a collection of new material

LOCKDOWN has been particularly fertile ground for Belfast singer-songwriter Dee McDowell.

The Andersonstown musician, who has been a feature on the local music scene since the Eighties with Cut The Bag, and who now fronts The Knievels, used his spare time to write new material with the result being a new album of eleven songs that has just been released. St Jude’s Parade was recorded at home between June 2020 and January this year.

“I did all vocals, keyboards, rhythm guitars and drum programming myself,” says Dee, “with Kevin O’Neill on lead guitar.”

Turf Lodge exile Donal McCoy, who now lives in the States, is a co-lyricist on the song Half Moon.

In fact Half Moon is not the only recognisable landmark to anyone familiar with Dee’s formative years, with On Horner’s Field and The Hatchet Field also featuring as song titles.

“Most songs were written over the last year but some were older,” says Dee.

They are mostly character songs set against Belfast backdrops – no common theme but the LP title reflects the fact that some of the songs tell the tales of individuals who might be described as hopeless causes.

“I wanted to use real names of places not normally mentioned in pop songs – particularly the areas that flow from Black Mountain.

“The musical styles on the LP are varied but range from guitar, pop to funkier stuff. I tried to borrow sounds from a lot of the bands I grew up listening to.”

And when lockdown is lifted can we expect to see Dee back on stage singing his new songs?

“When live music returns, I’m hoping to perform the songs to an audience, either with full band or acoustic,” says Dee.

St Jude’s Parade by Dee McDowell is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and other platforms.

Photography: Brian McMahon.

