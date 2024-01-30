Start 2024 with a new course at Conway Education Centre

A NEW year, a new education programme at Conway with some exiting new courses!

Conway welcomes our students, old and new, in a safe environment. Community education is not like being at school; it is less formal and the tutors are experienced and very supportive. There’s time for a cup of tea and a chat.

Doing an adult education course can provide you with more confidence and skills, it can nurture your creativity and imagination and could enable you to become more active in your community.

Our courses are designed to meet the needs of adult learners. This is reflected in the supportive teaching style, affordable course fees and payment plans, mentor system and welcoming environment, all located on your doorstep, on the second floor in Conway Mill, just off the Falls Road.

Students at Conway Education Centre receive their awards after their hard work

Why not try a course at Conway Education Centre? Call in or phone and talk to our adult education team and have a chat about what you would like to do.

This year we have teamed up with Belfast Works Connect and are able to offer some fantastic employability courses for FREE! Eligibility criteria apply for these courses, but if you’re interested, please attend the information session and all your questions will be answered.





Contact us at 02890 248543, visit us on Facebook,

or look on our website: www.conwayeducation.org