Start your home project this Spring with EZ Living Interiors

EZ Living Interiors brings its aesthetic intel to a series of Spring Directions, mitigating short-lived trends, to focus on style, comfort, longevity, and durability. Designed to offer inspiration to homeowners, from first-time buyers and young couples, to families and single occupiers, these directions offer flexible options to suit the scale and variety of Irish homes and the taste of their occupants whether they are seasoned interiors shoppers or in the early stages of evolving their personal style.

Creative manager, Emma Murphy, says, “Spring is a great time to start a project. It feels like a natural time for refreshing and focusing on what you can do to improve your health and happiness. It’s easy to enter a project and base your decisions on what is the standard shopping list for furniture; however, lack of foresight can have an impact on your daily life. Taking the time to consider how you want your space to function is my first step into any project.”

Four Spring Directions have been developed by the creative team led by Emma, for the season we traditionally associate with planning for changes to our interiors.

Family Friendly Living offers an approach to suit growing families and first-time buyers, blending function, comfort, and all-important durability without compromising on style. Sofas, chairs, and rugs are easy to clean, and accessories have been meticulously chosen to withstand frequent use in busy homes. Materials such as jute in rugs and oak furniture are resilient options, with jute hardwearing in high-traffic homes, and any scuffs to oak easily rectified with sandpaper.



Upgraded Neutrals creates a versatile colour palette that can be built on with accent pieces of furniture and bright accessories to suit any style of home, allowing the homeowner flexibility to decide how much or how little colour they want to add. It’s also one to appeal to first-time buyers taking neutral hero pieces that have longevity and can accommodate the addition of new themes as the homeowner develops their personal style.

Green as a Neutral is ideal for anyone looking to refresh their home, tying in with the Upgraded Neutrals and new neutrals palette as a whole. Warmer colours work with the freshness of green for a cosy cocooning vibe with a hint contemporary, complementing most existing pieces in a home.



Eclectic Industrial takes the edge off the emphasis on function over form we associate with the industrial aesthetic, looking to warm up homes that might reflect the colder aspect of the look. Adding a fabric mix of cane, jute, tweed, and leather softens the look and helps absorb the din often experienced in spaces with an emphasis on hard surfaces.



The above directions offer versatile design options curated from the EZ Living Interiors collections, whether your home is a period or modern property, a family home or space efficient apartment.

To jumpstart your project, Emma says: “Look at how you use your space currently and how you imagine using the space in the future. Think about how you want the room to feel aesthetically as well as in the materials you interact with, and once you’re clear on how you want the space to work, look and feel, think about how you want to use your budget.”



Shop the Four Spring Directions online here or in-store at Boucher Road, Holywood, Coleraine or Banbridge. For those on the hunt for a bargain, and don’t wish to compromise on style, check out the EZ Living Interiors Boucher Road Outlet Store. Find your nearest store here.