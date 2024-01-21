Storm Isha amber weather warning: Danger of fallen trees

There is a danger of fallen trees over the next 14 hours

WITH Storm Isha on the way, the Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong and disruptive winds from 6pm on Sunday until 9am Monday, while a yellow warning for wind is in place from noon Sunday until noon Monday.

The strongest winds will be during the early hours of Monday, strongest around the coast (particularly the North Coast) and in exposed locations.

The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees, flooding and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas. Conditions could lead to traffic disruption and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and if travelling are advised to take extra care and exercise caution given the risk of obstructions on the roads.

Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible. Motorists are asked not to drive through flood water.