Teddy Bear's Picnic is always a highlight of Féile for the little ones

FÉILE an Phobail – the biggest community arts festival in Ireland – is ready to welcome visitors from across the world to its 2024 Féile from 1-11th August with over 600 events in total at over 50 venues across the city.

And one of the highlight events of this year's Féile is the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

Taking place in the amazing surroundings of the Falls Park on Sunday 4th August from 12-3pm, the annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic is expected to draw big crowds for an afternoon of fun for children and families.

The Teddy Bears Picnic was launched today at the Falls Road Translink Bus Depot by Stephen Montgomery from Féile’s partner Translink, along with Féile’s Youth Coordinator Joe Herald.

Translink’s Falls Road Depot Manager Stephen Montgomery said: “Translink is delighted to be working with this year’s Féile an Phobail and to support the annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic, a fantastic event for all the family and community which brings people from all over Belfast and beyond to the Falls Park.

“With over 600 events taking place from 1-11 August, Féile an Phobail continues to grow at an incredible rate each year, bringing huge numbers into the city and contributing greatly to our local economy.

FÉILE CARNIVAL PARADE & PARTY IN THE PARK!



🗓Saturday 3 August, 12pm

📍Meeting Point Dunville Park, Falls Road



Join thousands from across the city to celebrate the annual Féile Carnival Parade & Party in the Park!



🕐 1pm Parade Leaves for Spórtlann na hÉireann pic.twitter.com/OCsv8X39ZN — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) July 17, 2024

“We wish the team at Féile an Phobail every success for this years Féile and we have no doubt it will be a massive success.”

Joe Herald, Féile an Phobail’s Youth Coordinator, said: “This year, the Teddy Bear’s Picnic will take place in the Falls Park on Sunday 4th August from 12pm to 3pm. We’ll have loads of fun activities for everyone to take part in, including a variety of inflatables, arts and crafts, petting farm, climbing tower, archery, with a few other surprises thrown in.

“Just make sure you grab a blanket, Teddy Bear, and of course its owner.

“Féile an Phobail always seeks to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that. We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us in the Falls Park at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic atmosphere and community that we have. It’s going to be a massive family event!”

You can view the full Féile events programme at www.feilebelfast.com.