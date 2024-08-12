Teenager who punched police officer in face was on bail for previous attacks, court hears

INCIDENT: The Féile an Phobail Dance Night in the Falls Park

A TEENAGER has appeared in court accused of punching a female police officer at a Feile an Phobail concert.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified due to his age, is accused of attacking the officer at the Dance Night event last Thursday night.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court that at around 10.45pm a male was seen arguing with event staff and punching one in the face.

The injured officer approached him to calm the situation when she was punched by the youth.

He was seen running away towards Falls Park with the officer requiring hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The boy was later arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police objected to the accused being released on bail as he carried out the alleged attack while on bail for previous attacks on police in which he had spat on officers and left one concussed.

The youth’s solicitor told the court it was a “shameful incident” which he “deeply regrets” but his father could monitor him on any bail terms the court imposed.

District Judge Mark Hamill said was “extremely reluctantly” granting bail and freed him on his own bail of £50 and imposed a surety to be signed for by his father of £500.

He also put in place a no alcohol condition and made him subject to a curfew and ordered him to be tagged.

The youth was ordered to return to the youth court for the next hearing on August 23.