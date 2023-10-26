This year’s Féile Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display the biggest ever

The Belfast night sky will light up next Friday, 27th October, as Féile’s annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display will cap off another highly successful Féile an Phobail Halloween programme.

This week Falls Park Bowling Pavilion plays host to Féile’s largest and most ambitious Haunted House Halloween experience.

Joe Herald, Féile’s Community Cohesion Co-ordinator, who is helping organise the programme said: “We have over 20 performers in our Haunted House experience, from young aspiring actors working alongside those already established in the performing arts industry, entertaining the community over three days.

“Carnival Chaos, Brassneck Youth, Conradh na Gaeilge and Active Communities Network are working in partnership with Féile to deliver this sold-out event.

“The Haunted House is larger than in previous years, and we can safely say that everyone is guaranteed to have a horrid time – in a good way of course!!”

Kevin Morrison, Féile’s Community Engagement Manager, is involved in organising the annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display which takes place next Friday evening, 27th October, in West Belfast.

“Over recent years we have seen a significant increase in community participation in the parade and attendance at the fireworks display,” he said. “It is great to see such community buy-in to these events. Last year over 10,000 people attended the Parade and the Fireworks Display.

“The starting point of the Lantern Parade is Spórtlann na hEireann, Falls Road (beside Coláiste Feirste) and the parade will walk from there to the Féile Falls Park Event Space.

“We have lots of characters, including a flaming vampire on stilts, Pennywise the Clown, Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhess, Michael Myers, and Leatherface. “We have Indian Beats Drummers, the Shakti Tribe, the Brazilian Beat NI Samba Band, the Brazilian Beat School, a Chinese Performance Group, and our amazing fire-breathers. “We are appealing to anyone attending to join us from 6pm at Spórtlann to enjoy the music as we gather and prepare for the parade.

“You are never too old to enjoy Halloween! “This year’s parade will see lots of performers, bands and floats.

“The fireworks display will take place once everyone from the Halloween Parade has safely entered the park.

“For anyone attending the parade and fireworks display, parking is available at Kennedy Centre on the Falls Road and Park Centre at the bottom of Donegall Road who have kindly offered their facilities to support the event.”

The Lantern Parade will assemble next Friday 27th October at 6pm, departing at 7pm from Spórtlann na hEireann, Falls Road to parade to the Féile Falls Park Event Space. The fireworks display will take place only when everyone from the parade has safely arrived at the viewing area at the Falls Park Event Space.

Additional exit points will be in place after the event is over.