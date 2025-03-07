Tickets for Celtic - Cork City game go on sale amid strong demand

HAIL, HAIL: Launching the inaugural Cork Super Cup at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh are Adam Idah, Celtic FC, and Cathal O'Sullivan, Cork City FC. Celtic FC will travel to Cork to take on Cork City FC on July 8th Picture: Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO

TICKETS for the inaugural Cork Super Cup – only the third soccer match to be staged at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium – go on general sale from 9.00am this morning, Friday.

Pre-sale figures show strong demand from Celtic fans in Scotland, the North of Ireland and further afield in the fixture, which will see Celtic FC take on Cork City FC on July 8th.

Adult tickets are priced from €28 for the terraces and from €30 for the stands. Children’s tickets range in price from €18 to €20, and family tickets (two adults and two children) are available for €115.

To support the family-friendly nature of the event, organisers have arranged for a dedicated block for families. These can be purchased by clicking on the 'Family Tickets' option, and will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle, says the city is gearing up to welcome fans from the North, and the UK.

“Cork is a fantastic city for a short visit, and promises a brilliant atmosphere for those who will travel for the game," he said. "My father was a die-hard Celtic fan, so this match has an added significance for me. I look forward to Cork giving fans from far and wide a huge welcome on July 8th.”

The fixture is expected to bring a significant €6 million boost to the local economy and hospitality trade.

Neil Reilly of Association of Irish Celtic Supporters' Clubs expects there to be further international interest, once tickets go on general sale.

“There has been a lot of interest from within Ireland with supporters travelling from as far as Donegal, Tyrone and Belfast in Ireland. I know of quite a few from Glasgow and also from Germany that have booked up already. The numbers going to Celtic home games is increasing week on week, this surge is being replicated with the number of enquiries I have received since Monday, especially from families.”

The Cork Super Cup is a joint initiative between Cork GAA and sports marketing agency Druid Sport to bring another record-breaking mid-summer event to the stadium.

Tickets are available from either CorkSuperCup.com/tickets or directly from ticketmaster.ie

