Searing tale of conflict kids takes to the Lyric stage

BRASSNECK Theatre Company are bringing their smash-hit show ‘Project Children’ to the Lyric Theatre next month. And the founder of the original Project Children programme and charity, Denis Mulcahy, will travel from New York to Belfast to attend the production as a part of a special evening hosted in his honour.



The man behind the trailblazing peace project which took over 23,000 children from the North to the US during the worst years of the conflict is returning to Belfast on April 27 to attend a gala night of theatre in his honour.



The initial run of ‘Project Children’ – written by West Belfast playwright Fionnuala Kennedy and directed by Tony Devlin – premiered in August 2023 as a part of Féile an Phobail, to eight sell-out nights at St Comgalls, and if you missed it the first time around, you can see this incredible story at The Lyric Theatre from April 24 to May 5.



Denis Mulcahy says he is looking forward to meeting some of the Project’s past participants during his visit.



“I’m delighted to be coming over to Belfast to see Project Children – the play, after hearing about its success last year when it premiered in the Féile an Phobail," he said. "It will also be a brilliant opportunity to meet and chat to previous participants on Project Children who I haven’t seen since their time in America.”



When the Project Children initiative ended in 2015, Denis set up the Mulcahy Scholarship. Replicating the reverse 40 years later, the scholarship aims to provide American high school students the opportunity to travel to Ireland and experience Irish culture.



Recently, it was announced that images, interviews and footage from Project Children’s work over the last 50 years have been gifted to Monaghan County Council by Denis Mulcahy, for the newly constructed Peace Campus in Monaghan town, set to open in 2025, as part of a series of exhibitions and events to mark the 50th anniversary of Project Children in 2025.

Cast Announcement 📣



We couldn’t be more delighted to have the incredible Nicky Harley back again for ‘Project Children’!



📆 See Nicky from Apr 24 – May 5, @LyricBelfast

🎟️ https://t.co/zuhUbPzkUt pic.twitter.com/9hvxrvKf4h — Brassneck Theatre Company (@BrassneckCo) March 11, 2024

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of the Lyric Theatre, said: "The Lyric is very excited to host Brassneck as they present ‘Project Children’, written by Fionnuala Kennedy and directed by Tony Devlin after a sell-out run at last year’s Féile.

"Fionnuala has written a warm, engaging and vibrant piece based on the memories of those who took part in the programme. We are also honoured to welcome Denis Mulcahy to the theatre on the 27th. Brassneck always attract a large and enthusiastic audience, and their shows never fail to delight and entertain. I would encourage everyone to snap up a ticket to this production which promises to be very special indeed!”



Show runs from April 24 to May 5.

Gala evening April 2 in honour of Denis Mulcahy, with Denis in attendance.

Tickets on sale now at https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/whats-on