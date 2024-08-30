Traffic disruption expected in Belfast on Saturday due to parades

DELAYS: Parades are due to take place on Saturday throughout Belfast

ROAD users are advised to expect traffic disruption across Belfast this Saturday due to the Royal Black Preceptory Parades, which will be taking place across the city.

Delays can be expected in the morning, and then again in the late afternoon.

In North Belfast, the main parade will move off from Carlisle Circus at approximately 9.15am, and proceed along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North, Donegall Square West and Donegall Square South, before concluding at Linenhall Street at approximately 5pm.

It will then leave Linenhall Street and make the return journey back to Carlisle Circus along the same route.

In West Belfast, the main parade will move off at approximately 9.15am from West Belfast Orange Hall on the Shankill Road, and along the Shankill Road, Petershill and North Street, before concluding at Central Library on Royal Avenue at approximately 5.30pm.

It will then leave Royal Avenue and make the return journey back to the West Belfast Orange Hall along the same route.

In South Belfast, the main parade will leave Ballynafeigh Orange Hall at approximately 10am and make its way to Annadale Embankment, where it will return from at approximately 5.30pm along the same route,

In East Belfast, the main parade will leave Templemore Avenue between 9.45am and 10am and make its way to Station Street, via the Lower Newtownards Road and Bridge End. It will then leave Station Street at approximately 5pm and return to Templemore Avenue via Middlepath Street and the Lower Newtownards Road at approximately 5pm.