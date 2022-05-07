SQUINTER: Trans pile-on the latest culture war sham fight

SEEMS everybody’s getting themselves worked up about the issue of trans people. Banners have been put up throughout the city recently by a group called ‘Respect My Sex’, comprised of women who are desperately concerned about trans women in women’s spaces.



The banners are intended to send a message to Assembly election candidates and they read: ‘Respect my sex if you want my X’. Sadly, it’s an STV election this week and there are no Xs, only 1s, 2s, 3s and so on, which kind of makes you wonder about the political nous of the group members, but sure never mind.



Here's the thing about the trans debate: It’s entirely manufactured. Malign right-wing elements both in Ireland and Britain have identified trans people as an extraordinary vulnerable and easy target, and they’ve identified the trans issue as one that resonates strongly with ordinary people because of the deceptively simple way the argument is framed: ‘Men who identify as women don’t belong in women’s toilets.’ And that has suddenly become the main plank in the bogus culture war that’s being waged to get you to stop thinking about the fact that you can’t heat your home, that Matt Hancock dumped your grandparents into a care home to die and that Tory frauds gave their mates millions in illegal PPE contracts.



So they get you to shout instead about people who are trying to live the lives they want to lead.



And if men don’t belong in women’s toilets is a powerfully deceptive argument, the argument that men shouldn’t be competing in the Olympics against women weightlifters and swimmers in weapons-grade messaging. Deny that simple reality and you’re going to end up with your head on a stick over City Hall.



But if you are indeed one of those suddenly convinced that the trans issue is desperately worrying, ask yourself this question: How come you never thought it before?



Is it a coincidence that you suddenly started thinking and fretting about it at exactly the same time as the Tory press started to fixate upon it at a time when the Conservative Party is in dire trouble?



You never cared about trans women in toilets, even though they’ve been there for decades and never did you any harm. You never cared about trans women athletes because they’ve been competing in the Olympics for 20 years. You’re only worried about them now because the right-leaning media is telling you to. Last time it was migrants. Time before that teachers. Time before that junior doctors. Time before that judges. Time before that people on benefits. Time before that gay people and HIV. Time before that...



If you’re a reader of this column it’s highly doubtful that you fell for any of these – but as Squinter goes about his business it’s clear to him that many Irish people who would scoff at the very idea of being told who to pick on the by the Tory media are happy join the trans pile-on. Without giving it a thought.





ELECTION WEEK STRATEGY FALLS APART