Translink face coverings with limited-edition designs

KEEPING EACH OTHER SAFE: Launching the limited-edition giveaway of bespoke face coverings are Translink staff Karen Spence, Kaz M’wepu, David Sewell, Ruairi Smith and Alice Kitchen

WITH face-coverings compulsory on public transport, Translink has partnered with local brand, Born & Bred, to design five limited-edition face coverings, as part of its latest efforts to remind everyone to wear a face-covering properly for their entire journey.

The face coverings will be given away to passengers for free in stations as part of Translink’s Building Back Responsibly campaign. Inspired by ‘home’ and modelled by Translink’s staff, the bespoke designs include illustrations depicting the flow and connectivity of the region by bus and train, complete with warm local greetings to break down social barriers around ‘covering-up’.

Translink’s fleet undergo daily, weekly & monthly cleaning regimes using industrial grade, long lasting anti-viral disinfectant. And now following rigorous testing, the organisation is also using breakthrough electrostatic cleaning techniques. #LetsGoSafelyTogether #ReadyForYou pic.twitter.com/lWhPMp4Nfp — Translink (@Translink_NI) September 29, 2020

As part of the initiative, Translink staff are reminding everyone to ‘follow four simple but important steps when using public transport: wear a face-covering, wash/sanitise your hands frequently, use touch-free ticket options and practice social distancing where possible.

To find out more and for the chance to win a limited-edition face-covering follow the conversation online using #WearOneForEveryone