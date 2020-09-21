VIDEO: Translink introduces electrostatic cleaning to keep public transport safe

Translink has released a short film about its robust cleaning routine to reassure customers that everything possible is being done to make public transport a safe space.

Translink’s buses and trains undergo daily, weekly and monthly cleaning regimes using industrial grade, long lasting anti-viral disinfectant. And now following rigorous testing, the organisation is also using breakthrough electrostatic cleaning techniques.

All buses and trains are electrostatically sprayed every week with an anti-viral agent that penetrates more than conventional cleaners with a high level of efficiency forming a long-lasting protective barrier on surfaces.

The new technique is a highly effective way to keep all surfaces clean and safe as the process ensures they are completely covered in sanitiser.

Translink hopes these robust cleaning measures will provide extra reassurance as more people return to public transport again.

Journeys and more at www.translink.co.uk