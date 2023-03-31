Treaty and Civil War artefacts to go on show at Áras Uí Chonghaile

MUST SEE: The Pat O'Hagan collection will go on show from April 3

A SPECIAL collection of artefacts, focusing on ‘Partition, the Treaty and the Civil War’ will be available to view at Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road from next week.

This collection of fascinating artefacts from acclaimed Belfast collector Pat O’Hagan will provide an insight into a tumultuous time in Ireland.

1922–1923 witnessed a particularly brutal phase in Irish history. The train of events set in motion in Dublin with the signing of the Treaty and the savage onslaught in Belfast which followed the establishment of the Orange State and partition are all highlighted in the various objects that will be showcased.

Commenting on the collection, Áras Uí Chonghaile Development Officer, Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to showcase this unique collection from Pat O’Hagan, who has amassed a vast array of Irish historical artefacts over the years, unequalled anywhere on the island.

"It will give people the chance to delve into our past through the various items and explore the stories behind them.”

‘Partition, the Treaty and the Civil War’ will be available to view from Monday 3rd April until Friday 14th April.