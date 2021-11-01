TRIBUTE/ÓMÓS: Irish speaking Liverpudlian who never walked alone

Liverpudlian Tony Birtill (67) who passed away last week hit many heights in a life tremendously well-lived.

He was a patient and experienced mountain walking guide, a quietly confident black belt in karate, a much-loved community college lecturer, a journalist with an eye for a great headline, an accomplished Irish speaker and a passionate Irish patriot.

He also wrote the book on the Liverpool Irish — literally — with his acclaimed opus, recently updated, 'Hidden History: The Irish Language in Liverpool - An Ghaeilge i Learpholl'.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Tony Birtill. A fluent Irish speaker from Liverpool, he led the hillwalking course in Oideas Gael, Gleann Cholm Cille for 30 years. YNWA Tony. pic.twitter.com/hChR7euG0B — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) October 21, 2021

Of that book, in these columns, QUB prof Micheál Ó Mainnín said: "This is a mine of information and a labour of love by its author. Not only is it a book which everyone with an interest in the Irish language and the Irish connection with Liverpool should read but it is also an enduring tribute and monument to the people of this most interesting city. I, for one, have been enriched by it."

He was also an inveterate giggler, liked to savour a pint of the black stuff in Tí Bhidí in Gleann Colm Cille, Co Donegal (where he developed, mapped out and trailblazed the first-ever Gaeilge walking tour course for adult learners) and was an unabashed fan of Belfast and its Irish language revival.

He was as Irish as the Lagan and a dynamo behind the powerhouse which is the Liverpool Irish Centre. Through his journalism for the Irish Post in England, he spotlighted the travails and triumphs of the Irish in Britain while shining a spotlight on some murky coners of loyalism, such as the activities of the Canadian gunrunners who were feted in the Lord Mayor's Parlour in Belfast City Hall.

The late Tony Birtill chats about his new book about the Irish Language in Liverpool https://t.co/8OIhMTJiV5 — SBelfast_News (@SBelfast_News) October 30, 2021

As a student and teacher of Irish, he was as generous and gracious in helping fellow-learners as he was careful and cautious when guiding walking groups across the perilous cliffs of Sliabh Liag in the Donegal Gaeltacht. But fools he did not suffer gladly: he was once tossed from a walking course in Scotland when he corrected a former 'forces' group leader who was mocking the 'unintelligible' Gaelic names on the ordinance survey map of the Grampian Mountains. Tony suggested that, actually, the names in Gaelic might aid the hiker - a mountaineer on Ben Nevis, for example, may not be as surprised to be enveloped in cloud halfway up if she understood that Beinn Nèamh-Bhathais translates as 'Mountain with its Head in the Clouds'. For his impudence, Tony was kicked off the course. Similarly, a college boss who made the mistake of branding Mr Birtill as one of those 'stupid Paddys' ended up effectively paying for a new kitchen in Tony's Donegal holiday home.

SIÚLAÍ SONA: Tony Birtill sna sléibhte

Over recent years, he was battered and bruised by prostrate cancer. He was knocked down more than once but rose repeatedly with that same sense of defiance which saw him join a sit-down protest blocking Kilburn High Road the night Bobby Sands died.

The pandemic was a cruel time to be a cancer battler: Covid prevented Tony's chemo treatment for a period in 2020 and this year, when he was hospitalised for long periods, no visitors were permitted.

Still, the ordinary day heroism which made Tony Birtill beloved by so many carried him through. In his final days in the Liverpool hospice, he had the comfort and company of his family and the palliative love and care of his grá-gheal Grace O'Reilly. Long-time partners, the pair tied the knot in the hospice the week before he passed.

Liam Ó Cuinneagáin, founder of the Oideas Gael Irish language college in Gleann Colm Cille, said Tony had been at the heart of their activities for three decades.

"Tá muid go mór faoi bhrón in Oideas Gael agus Tony, cuid lárnach dár bhfoireann le 30 bliain anuas agus cara dílis do Ghleann Cholm Cille ar shlí na fírinne.

"Tháinig Tony as Learpholl go Oideas Gael i dtosach i 1988. Bhí sé linn achan bhliain ina dhiaidh sin agus é ag comhrá leis na sean bhoic i dtábhairne Teach Bhiodaí. Mhol Tony dúinn cúrsa a chur ar fáil bunaithe ar shaibhreas timpeallachta an cheantair idir an béaloideas, logainmneacha, Sliabh Liag agus Port. Mheall Tony na céadta ar na cúrsaí seo thar na mblianta le cuidiú ó bheirt cairde dílis dó Breandán Delap agus Aindriú Mac Giolla Easbuig. Bhí Tony gníomhach i ngach réimse den chultúr gaelach i Learpholl agus thug sé tacaíocht fuinniúil do feachtaisí in Éirinn, leithéidi bunú TG4 agus cearta na n-imirceánach."

"Ní bheidh an samhradh sa Ghleann choíche mar a gcéanna. Comhbhrón ó chroí lena mhac Liam, máthair Liam Liz, agus a bheancéile Grace."

Tony Birtill is survived by his wife Grace and son Liam and a large family circle.

His funeral mass will take place on Monday 8 November at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walton Vale, Liverpool.

Deepest condolences from pobal na Gaeilge in Belfast and from the Belfast Media Group to Tony's extended family, to his widow Grace, to his son Liam and to Liam's mum Liz. Ní dhéanfar dearmad go deo air.

’S ba charthanach fial thú ariamh is ba sona do lámh,

Agus bheifeá faoi chian mar riartha dá dtiocfadh in do dháil,

Ba deismir do chiall le ’ach aon de d’aicme ar an tsráid,

’S ní mhairfeadh beo bliain i mbuaireamh in d’easpaí mar ’tá.