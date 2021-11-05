Tripadvisor joins forces with the Belfast Irish Milers Meet

Race Director Eamonn Christie is delighted to have Trip Advisor onboard for next year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet set for Saturday, May 14, 2022 is firmly known for producing world class performances at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast.

Along with fast times and Olympic qualifiers, race director Eamonn Christie has stayed grounded to ensure athletes are at the centre of his event.

Christie has attracted many of sponsorships from local businesses to top brands over the years, which has led to Christie handing athletes substantial prize funds for their performances.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet is proud to be athlete centred and support athletes by producing equal and generous prizes.

A Trilling new partnership has been signed and sealed for the 2022 event as Trip Advisor are coming on board!

Justin Reid, Tripadvisor’s Sales Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, was delighted to announce their backing of the 2022 Belfast Miler’s Club Meet.

“Tripadvisor has long had both Belfast and island of Ireland as one of our key destinations and partners over the past 10 years," said Reid.

"I’m delighted to not just help Eamonn in his continuing quest to put on the best track running event in the country but also to give Belfast and the wonderful Mary Peters track an opportunity to be highlighted on such a level.

"I’m hoping every runner will not just get a PB but also go back to their communities on both sides of the Irish sea and tell all their friends and family about what a great place Northern Ireland is to visit.”

Equally, Race Director Eamonn Christie was delighted to share this new partnership.

“I am truly delighted to welcome a Global company of immense Stature Trip Advisor to become the official partner for 2022 and beyond," he said.

"This partnership will help propel the Belfast Irish Milers Meet as a global event”

Justin Reid has supported the Belfast Irish Milers Meet from the beginning and has now stepped into an official partner role for 2022.