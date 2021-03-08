TRÓCAIRE 2021: Meet the two incredible women who are the face of Trócaire’s Lenten Appeal

Siobhan Hanley from Trócaire is asking local people to support this year’s Lenten Appeal if they can as social and travel restrictions, including school closures and the suspension of Masses, means that for the first time in almost 50 years many Belfast homes may be without Trócaire boxes this year.



Siobhan said, “The Lenten Appeal this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars such as those affecting places like South Sudan and Somalia. Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable. By donating to the Lenten Appeal you will be helping them to help themselves.”



“Featured on the Trócaire Box this year are two incredible women from South Sudan – Awut and Ajak. With International Women's Day on the 8th March and Mother's Day on the 14th March, it's really timely to share their story. Both they and their families had to flee the awful violence of South Sudan’s war. Ajak lost her husband due to the fighting and had to flee her home with her young children. She came to a village where she met Awut, who had also been forced to flee for her life. Despite having so little herself, Awut welcomed Ajak onto her small patch of land and now both families support each other to rebuild their lives,” said Siobhan.





Awut shared her story with Trócaire. “The experience was horrible. We suffered with fierce hunger and thirst. My children’s feet were swollen and we were weak with exhaustion. We were running for our lives,” she said.



At last they reached a safer place. The village of Malek, where the people welcomed them. The chief of the area did what he could for Awut and gave her family a small patch of land.

But this is a heartbreakingly poor village. The war has left people with almost nothing. People here have to be resourceful as sometimes there are only wild fruits and greens to rely on. As a widow caring for her own children and the orphan children of family members, starting out all over again was tough. But the love and support she received from people in Malek helped her begin to rebuild her life.



When Awut saw Ajak, another mother fleeing the violence with her children, arrive into Malek, she knew this was her chance to show someone the love that had been shown to her. Awut welcomed Ajak and her children – and stayed by their sides after Ajak’s husband died from a war injury.



The two mothers forged a friendship and are working tirelessly to make sure their families have enough to eat. They try to stay strong. But times are hard. They often struggle to come by the basics, such as proper shelter, clean water and healthcare. They try to stay strong for their families and for each other, but life can often feel like an uphill battle.



Ajak said she will always be grateful to Awut who became her friend and lifted her family up when they had nothing.



“On the first day when we came here, Awut settled us next to her and let me put up an emergency structure for my family,” she said. “She gave me part of her land to cultivate. She is my dearest friend. When she cooks, she calls my children to eat with hers, and vice versa. We help each other at times of need.”



That need is constant. Ajak would like for all her children to attend school, but has no money for shoes or uniforms. Even with the two mothers sharing all they have, there is nowhere near enough.



Years of war have taken nearly everything from their families. They are living in fear and it’s not just. “We share everything we have,” Awut says. “We have to show humility. As displaced people, it is good to join hands and work out ways to survive together. It is my desire for people to live in peace without conflict. Let’s live as one people and one world.”

Siobhan Hanley said, “These two remarkable women should be an inspiration to us all.



Their strength and their support of each other in the most challenging circumstances are a lesson in compassion that I’m sure resonates with many of us as we continue to face our own Covid-related challenges in our communities.”

Tomorrow is #InternationalWomensDay and we are celebrating women who have survived conflict. Two brave survivors of conflict feature on this year’s Trócaire box. Awut & Ajak, widows and mothers who were forced to flee their homes in South Sudan. Read more https://t.co/1C6yn9Q5GB pic.twitter.com/1wx4csS6Gl — Trócaire (@trocaire) March 7, 2021

“Donations from Northern Ireland/UK to the Lenten Appeal made before 16 May 2021 will be doubled by the UK government up to £2m. This will double the impact you can make. Furthermore, if you sign up for a monthly gift or increase your monthly gift before the deadline, up to three of your instalments will be matched,” said Siobhan. “These matched funds will be used specifically in South Sudan and will mean we will be able to support thousands of people there to grow enough food to feed their families by empowering women, facilitating access to cultivated land, and providing suitable crops and training on sustainable farming practices.



Together, we will help thousands of people like Awuk and Ajak, two incredible women who continue to support each other as they face life's daily challenges, to not only survive but to thrive.”



You can find out more about the Lenten Appeal or make a donation by visiting Trócaire online or calling 0800 912 1200. Trócaire Boxes have been left in Churches for people to pick up if it is safe and within government guidelines to do so.