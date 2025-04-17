Try Amethysté at Insta Hair on Springfield Road

I'VE just returned from Italy after attending one of the most exciting launches I’ve ever been part of. Farmavita Global’s brand-new Amethysté range has officially landed. As Head of Education and Technical Manager for Farmavita UK & NI, it’s been a real honour to be closely involved in the development of this collection from the very beginning.

Over the last few months, I’ve been testing and trialling lab samples, giving feedback directly to the labs and watching the formulas evolve. To finally see the products launched on the global stage in Italy was an incredible moment. This is one of Farmavita’s biggest launches to date, and I truly believe Amethysté is going to make a huge impact in salons around the world.

We’re already using the new range in-salon at Insta Hair & Co, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. The performance, the finish, the care it brings to the hair—it really does tick every box. The retail line is now available to purchase too, so clients can take that salon-quality experience home with them. If you’re curious to try it for yourself or want more information, pop into the salon. We’d love to show you what Amethysté is all about.