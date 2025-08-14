Tullymore to the fore in spreading Féile vibes

DOWN MEMORY LANE: Pauline and Marie Coogan, Maureen McDonald, Barney Kane, Terry Cousins and Mickey George at the'Growing Up In Andytown' discussion

Upper Andersonstown Community Forum hosted two successful events as part of this year’s Féile programme.

'Growing up in Andytown', hosted by Máirtín Ó Muilleoir on 31 July was followed the following week by a full-length screening of the award winning movie Hotel Rwanda with the added bonus of a Questions and Answers session with its Oscar-winning director, Terry George.

The Growing up in Andytown session had some heartwarming stories, particularly from the daughters of Andytown News much-loved columnist Fra Coogan.

Andersonstown and its community received a five-star review from Ros Goill newcomer, Renad Zoda gave the hall a short overview of how her family were warmly received by the Rosgoill community and her happy memories of the Tullymore daycare and Youth project.

The screening of Hotel Rwanda brought together memories of the Rwandan Genocide and its relevance with what is currently taking place in Gaza. The movies theme of hope and compassion in the midst of carnage was taken up with its Director after the screening.

Said Tullymore Centre Director Michael George. “As always, our centre loves to contribute to the overall Féile Programme. Our two events centred on both the love of our residents for their area and its welcoming nature, while also taking time to stay focused on global issues, at a time when we all need to make our voices heard. I’m deeply grateful to Terry, for making the time to come to our event and also to Máirtín, our panellists and Joe Austin for their usual professionalism, in hosting our two events, and spreading the positive Féile vibes”.

Above and below: photos relating to the Glen Barbecue which were on show at the event looking back on the history of Upper Andersonstown. Above is owner Tommy Burke and below a menu from the early seventies.