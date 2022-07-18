SQUINTER: Turning a blind eye to bonfire madness – again

THERE’S no sense beating about the bush here. A young man has been killed at a bonfire in Larne and that’s a tragedy for his family and all who knew and loved him. But the depth of the sorrow and pain being felt in Larne and across the loyalist community should not stop us from pointing out the complete madness that is loyalist bonfire ‘culture’. On the contrary, if other tragedies are to be prevented, then we are duty-bound to focus on the utter irresponsibility of those who condone and enable this yearly display of health and safety insanity.



This isn’t anything new as far as this particular column is concerned. For a quarter of a century and more Squinter has been highlighting this annual slap in the face to every basic concept of public safety, but elsewhere there’s a kind of media omerta in place about the deadly nature of what loyalists have this year begun to refer to as ‘cultural bonfire sites’.



The same papers which regularly publish articles about companies being fined for breaching health and safety regulations publish appreciative articles about the incredible engineering skill that goes into building the biggest boneys. One unionist councillor last wee claimed that bonfire builders wear harnesses these days, which would be a welcome development, except he was quoted beside a picture of a man clinging by his fingertips to the side of the monstrous Craigyhill bonfire. Last week it was a popular and grimly funny subject on social media; this week it can be seen as the sick insult that it was.



Almost as sick as the decision by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to dismantle the bonfire the day after the tragedy occurred. What reason was there for this decision? Was it to prevent further deaths? Hardly, because the Council – like every other Council in the north – is fully aware of this annual game of Russian roulette but chooses to do nothing about it. Until a man lies bloody and broken beneath the pallets. Is it as a mark of respect to the man’s family and community? If so, perhaps a better mark of respect would have been to do their job and ensure that people are kept safe instead of turning the yearly blind eye.

Bonfire collapses in Portadown, last night.



This is not culture, it’s hate, and also very dangerous. pic.twitter.com/cfslFwNDeB — Irish Unity 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@IrishUnity) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, here's a line from the Belfast Telegraph website on Sunday before the Twelfth: “Meanwhile, other bonfires across Northern Ireland paid tribute to the man…”



So here we are in 2022, and not only are lethal bonfires an accepted part of everyday life in Our Wee Country, they are brought to human life Disney-like by the media and invested with the authority of a press office. There’s a reason, needless to say, why none of the engineering geniuses behind the bonfires step out of the shadows.

It’s possible that the family of the dead man could have a case against Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their failure to enforce universally accepted and absolutely basic standards of public safety; it may also be possible that a government agency or the owner of the land may be culpable to a greater or lesser degree, although a recent judicial acknowledgement in the 2021 Tigers Bay bonfire case that police intervention was not advisable could be a get-out-of-jail card for the parties involved. But it would be a foolish man indeed who would take responsibility for a structure that was a death waiting to happen.



The death occurred late on Saturday night and while Squinter has no idea of the background to this case, it is common knowledge that on Saturday night right across the North hundreds of drunk people, including children, were climbing up massive towers of wood and rubber; the wonder is that more people aren’t killed. But more people will die, and more people will be injured.

Away from @Stendhalireland and on the other side of Limavady - pallets on this bonfire have been painted green, white and orange.

Local politicians have condemned the structure on Greystone Rd. @CArchibald_SF said it's "an expression of hate". pic.twitter.com/uAHecLEkgF — Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) July 9, 2021

That could happen next year, it could happen the year after that, it could happen in five years time – but it will happen because this will be forgotten about, just as the incident last year when a young man was pictured running away on fire from a just-lit bonfire with his body on fire­ has been forgotten.

