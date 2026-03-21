TWO men have been arrested after a stabbing in North Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It comes after a report of an altercation in the Cambrai Street area. Officers attended the scene shortly after three am and located two men with stab wounds.

Both were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of bladed article, and remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone with any information which might assist is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 142 of 21/03/26.