THE civil trial in London against former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has been withdrawn.

A lawyer for the claimants said on Friday that proceedings would be "discontinued".

Mr Adams was being sued in a civil action for symbolic damages of £1 by three IRA bomb victims, who allege that Mr Adams was a member of the IRA.

The action, which began on March 9 and ended yesterday, was taken by three men: one a victim of the Old Bailey bombing in London in 1973, and another two who were injured in separate IRA bomb attacks in London and Manchester in 1996. Three people died in the three bombings and scores of people were injured.

Mr Adams denies being a member of the IRA and denied any involvement in the bombings.

Speaking this afternoon, Mr Adams said: “I welcome today’s decision by the claimants to drop their case against me. I attended the civil case out of respect for them.

WATCH: Gerry Adams speaks to the media after claimants drop civil case against him.



Full story here: https://t.co/0zKvFpNLWQ pic.twitter.com/384yhHweWB — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 20, 2026

"This decision brings to an emphatic end a case that should never have been brought.

"I contested this case and defended myself against the smears and false accusations being levelled against me. I asserted the legitimacy of the Republican cause and the right of the people of Ireland to freedom and self-determination. I do so again.

"During my two days of evidence I categorically rejected all of the claims being made.

"I am glad to have been one of those who helped bring an end to the conflict. We now have, through the Good Friday Agreement, a peaceful and democratic route to a new Ireland. That needs a renewed focus, especially by the Irish government. An Ireland that is respectful of all of its people and that is based on equality, tolerance and respect.

"I want to thank all of those who have expressed their solidarity with me and the Sinn Féin team which worked closely with me. I especially want to thank Colette and our family.

"Buiochas mór to my legal team for their exemplary work."