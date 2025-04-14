Two homes in Riverdale and Finaghy Road North among the 'most energy efficient' in North

AN energy efficiency retrofit has been successfully completed at two homes in Belfast by Choice Housing.

Located on the city’s Finaghy Road North and Riverdale Park South, the retrofitting is art of a larger programme of works investment that totals more than £16 million, tenants are due to move into both properties in the next couple of weeks.

Recently, key stakeholders – including representatives from local government and the social housing sector – were shown around one of the homes to showcase the significant changes that have been made, and how these all work together to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

The retrofit included triple-glazed windows as well as solar PV panels to increase the efficiency of the homes

The retrofit has resulted in a significant improvement in the homes’ Energy Performance Certificate rating, which has increased a total of three bands, from ‘Band D’ to ‘Band A’, to make them some of the most energy-efficient homes anywhere in Northern Ireland.

This was achieved using a range of innovative energy-saving measures, including External Wall Insulation to help thermal performance; the installation of triple-glazed windows for improved heat retention; and enhanced floor and loft insulation to reduce total heat loss.

In addition to this, the properties also boast mechanical ventilation systems to improve air quality along with efficient natural gas boilers that incorporate flue gas heat recovery for better energy use; weather compensation and low-temperature heating systems; and solar PV panels to generate renewable energy.

Brian Rankin, Choice Housing’s Sustainability & Energy Manager, says this latest project reflects Choice Housing’s ongoing commitment to improving the energy efficiency of its housing stock, reduce carbon emissions, and help tenants to slash their energy bills.



“These retrofitted homes are some of the most energy efficient in Northern Ireland. It’s fantastic to see them completed and to share our experiences with others,” said Brian.

Efficient natural gas boilers that incorporate flue gas heat recovery are just one of the energy saving measures

“Going forward, we will be monitoring these homes – and engaging with future occupants – to further understand the benefits that this type of investment can help deliver.”

Karen Roulston, Choice Housing’s Asset Services Project Manager, oversaw the project, added: “Choice would like to recognise the significant work that has been undertaken by McCusker Contracts and Moore MacDonald and Partners. They both worked closely with Choice on this project and were integral to its success.”