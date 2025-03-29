Ulster U20 Football Championship: Antrim and Fermanagh share the spoils

Dalata Ulster U20 Football Championship, Group A

Antrim 0-17 Fermanagh 1-14

A LAST-GASP 45 from Tarlach Enright salvaged a draw for Antrim against Fermanagh at Dunsilly on Saturday as both sides banked their first point in Group A of the Ulster U20 Football Championship.

The Saffrons will perhaps wonder how it came to that as they led by six with as many minutes of the 60 remaining, but despite having been dominated in the second period, Fermanagh rallied superbly to rattle off seven scores in quick succession to edge ahead in added time before Enright thumped over the equaliser.

Both teams were coming off heavy defeats in midweek with the Ernesiders trounced by Tyrone and Antrim demolished by Donegal, so this was a huge test of character for both teams and they responded accordingly.

Antrim manager Colin Toal made a number of changes in terms of position and personnel, with the switch of Donncha McGurk from midfield into full-back proving an excellent move as the St Brigid's man, acting as joint-captain, had a fine day, while at the other end, Lorcan Phillips marked his promotion from the bench to the starting team with a game's opening score.

Antrim settled much better in blustery and slippery conditions with Rory McErlean kicking a free and Sé Ferris increasing the lead before Fermanagh roared into it with a goal after 13 minutes. Top-scorer Cian O'Brien's first contribution was to act as the provider as he availed of an advantage to put Conor Mulligan through to thump to the net.

O'Brien, who finished with nine overall, would land his first two including a beauty from play before Antrim regained control with Enright's first 45 of the day the catalyst as Corey Walsh then thumped over and Conhuir Johnston got free to fist a score.

Mulligan and Rory McErlean traded points as Antrim held a slender advantage late in the opening period, but Fermanagh would take the lead into the break as O'Brien slung over an excellent two-pointer and then added a late free to give his side a 1-6 to 0-7 advantage.

Donncha McGurk in possession

A Lanty Feely score four minutes after the break extended the gap to three, but Fermanagh would fail to score for the next 20 as Antrim took over with Enright landing two, two-point frees, McErlean kicking three regular frees and Conhuir Johnston with a brace to bring his tally for the day to three as the Saffrons led by six heading into the home straight.

But Fermanagh rallied superbly as they kicked seven points in just nine minutes through O'Brien (four frees), Mattie McDermott (two) and Shay Deazley to edge ahead deep into added time.

Fermanagh did lose Kealán Fitzpatrick to a second yellow late on as Antrim engineered one last raid, winning a 45 which Enright nailed to salvage a draw, which on balance, was perhaps a fair outcome.

Next up for Antrim is a trip to Newry on Wednesday to face Down (7.30pm).

ANTRIM: S Nagle; S Doyle, D McGurk, C Hale; R Quinn, P Duffin, E Walsh; N Hynds, S Ferris (0-1); C Walsh (0-1), T Enright (0-6, 2x2ptf, 2x45s), R McErlean (0-5, 5f); JJ Higgins, C Johnston (0-3), L Phillips (0-1).

Subs: O Quinn for JJ Higgins (42), C McAleese for L Phillips (52), S Boyd for C Walsh (55), M McKenna for S Ferris (60+4).

FERMANAGH: C Brown; S McCarron, C Mulligan (1-1), K McGoldrick; L Feely (0-1), O Swift, C McAnespie; L MacEnrí, B Warnock; C Brennan, D Chapman, S Deazley (0-1); K Fitzpatrick, M McDermott (0-2), C O'Brien (0-9, 1x2pt, 6f).

Subs: D Cathcart for B Warnock (42), B Goodwin for D Chapman (45), J Tierney for K McGoldrick (48), D Flanagan for C Brennan (50).

REFEREE: M Moore (Down)