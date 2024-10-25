Unwrap the Magic of Christmas at Millies Dunmurry

GET ready to jingle all the way into season of thrilling festivities at the most anticipated Christmas Carnivale Party Nights in town! Join us at Millies Dunmurry every Friday and Saturday from 29th November to 21st December for an unforgettable calendar of events filled with laughter, joy, and a touch of Christmas magic.

Start your night with a delectable 2-course meal prepared by our talented chefs, featuring a festive menu that captures the essence of the season. As you savour each bite, let the rhythm of the night sweep you away with live performances by Beat N Drum samba band, guaranteed to get your feet moving.

The excitement doesn't stop there! Our talented DJ Dylan will take the reins, spinning a mix of holiday classics and contemporary hits that will keep you dancing all night long. Feel the heat as our mesmerising fire dancers light up the night with their dazzling displays of artistry and skill.

Raise a glass and toast to the season with our selection of Christmas-inspired cocktails and drinks. Whether you're gathering with friends, colleagues, or loved ones, our Christmas Carnivale Party promises an evening of joy and camaraderie.

Grab your tickets from www.milliesdunmurry.com

or Call 028 9043 1953