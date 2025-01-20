Upgrade of Rosetta independent living scheme gets thumbs up from residents

RESIDENTS living in an independent living scheme in Rosetta held a festive celebratory coffee morning to mark the completion of a £477,246 upgrade by Clanmil Housing.

The investment at Blessington Court includes new windows in communal areas and in individual apartments, general and emergency lighting, and redecoration of corridors and communal rooms.

There is new flooring and paintwork throughout the building and the common room has been transformed with new furniture and flooring as well as colour coordinated soft furnishings. The focal point of the common room is a cosy electric stove fire set in an ivory hearth and fire surround.

The scheme’s guest room has also had a makeover and is now modern and welcoming.

Gertie Frizzell, who has lived at Blessington Court for seven years, is delighted with the transformation. She said: “It all looks lovely, especially the common room. The colour scheme is quite a big change from before, but now that all the finishing touches have been completed, it really does make a difference.”

The common room

Clanmil’s Director of Assets and Building Safety, Tony Giffen, commented: “This upgrade is part of a wider investment of £6,000,000 that we are delivering during 2024/25 to maintain and improve properties like Blessington Court. As with all refurbishments we do in independent living schemes, the opinions of residents were very important to us during the planning stages. The feedback we’ve had from residents has been very positive and we’ve pleased that they can enjoy a home that is modern, safe and comfortable.”

Blessington Court is one of 33 independent living schemes managed by Clanmil for active older people. It has 37 apartments and a common room where residents can gather for social activities, as well as a guestroom for visitors. A Scheme Co-Ordinator, whose duties include signposting to support services and managing social activities, is in place at the scheme.

If you are interested in living in an independent living scheme like Blessington Court, email housing@clanmil.org.uk or phone 028 9070 6000.