Votes flood in for virtual Best of the West

NOMINATIONS and votes are flooding in since the relaunch of this year’s virtual Best of the West Awards.

The great and good of our community will be acknowledged in an online celebration with a glass raised to their incredible endeavours and response as we have, and continue to, navigate our way through this global pandemic.



Voting for the awards was relaunched on September 1, with Christina Sloan from Belfast Media Group impressed by the “sheer volume of votes and nominations to date”.

“I am overwhelmed by the community’s response to our first online Best of the West awards,” she said. “We are asking everyone to take part and vote for their Best in the West via our variety of ways including our titles, online or text.

The competition is well and truly on!🎉 Vote for your Best in the West 2020 via text for just 50p per text for 6 votes! Send the code next your winner to 63333 for their chance to be named Best in the West! (codes found online at https://t.co/uaZtATaipI) #BestoftheWest pic.twitter.com/hSFqFxmgOe — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 9, 2020

“There is already a massive buzz around October 9 when we plan to host the awards and we are still accepting nominations on who people want to make their ‘Community Hero’ champion and who went that extra mile for others during the height of lockdown.



“We are working to make our virtual Best of the West Awards an evening to remember and look forward to as many people as possible joining us on the night.”

To make your vote count for Best of the West 2020, you can either by ; a text counts as six votes.



To vote online visit or to text vote text your unique number (BOTWOO1 etc) to 63333. Voting will close Sunday September 27.