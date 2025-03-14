Visionary women celebrated in first ever Irish language exhibition at PRONI

LÉARGAS: The new exhibition dedicated to female pioneers of the Irish language movement

A GROUP of teenage women have come together to launch the first ever Irish language exhibition to be displayed at the Public Record Office NI in its 100-year history.

Created to coincide with International Women’s Day, the historic ‘Mná na hAthbheochana’ exhibition focuses on the remarkable women who led the contemporary Irish language revival from the 1950s onwards.

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday, celebrates Irish language heritage, and the pioneering educationalists, mothers, shop workers, and community innovators at its centre.

Part of Spórtlann na hÉireann's 'GaelStair' heritage project, the exhibition was produced in collaboration with young women from Coláiste Feirste and the women-led early years organisation Altram. It draws on never-before-seen photos, documentation and artefacts that tell the fascinating history of the Irish language community and its standout achievements.

Opening night at PRONI

One of the organisers of the launch, Wendy Mistéil, said: “The Mná na hAthbheochana exhibition will shine a long overdue spotlight on the remarkable women who laid the very foundations of the Irish language community.

“It will celebrate the women founders of Ireland’s first urban Gaeltacht, and those who built and staffed the North’s very first Irish medium schools.

“Cutting edge social initiatives and the community activists who inspired them will also feature in this powerful and historic exhibition. Everyday workers whose efforts would otherwise go unnoticed are to the fore.

“The contributions, vision, and the creativity of women, as well as the Irish language community, are too often overlooked. We are extremely grateful to our sponsor The National Lottery Heritage Fund and our hosts at PRONI for helping us address this historic imbalance.”