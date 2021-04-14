WATCH: Bird's eye view of new Holy Evangelists' Primary School

FROM THE CLOUDS: How the new school will look as it prepares to open this Monday

AS PUPILS get ready to finally walk through the doors of the new Holy Evangelists' Primary School in Twinbrook, we can now get a birds eye view of the building.

The new furniture is in, all Clevertouch boards and new computers are up and running and the move of all resources has now started! Our new future is beginning @niavac @ATownNews pic.twitter.com/FUctDvsuEp — Holy Evangelists’ PS & NU Twinbrook (@holy_nu) April 8, 2021

The footage which was shot by the fiancé of primary seven teacher, Miss Duffy and shows the new building from above, gives an insight into what the site will look like when the old building is demolished.

The campus, which was built by Omagh based Woodvale Construction, represents an £8.6 million investment in the area and will be one of the most technologically advanced schools in the North.

Pupils will be welcomed through the doors for the first time this coming Monday.