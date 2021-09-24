WATCH: Families to protest on Saturday against British Government amnesty proposals

THE families of the Time for Truth Campaign will hold a protest at Belfast's High Court this Saturday as part of national day of action against the British Government’s legacy proposals.

Victims from all of Ireland's 32 counties will mobilise to oppose plans for a Troubles amnesty, which would prevent prosecutions for conflict-related offences and close down present and future police and Police Ombudsman investigations, civil actions and legacy inquests.

In Belfast, families will gather outside the High Court at 12pm on Saturday.

Spokesperson for the Time for Truth Campaign, Ciarán MacAirt, said: “The families of the Time for Truth Campaign are mobilizing against Britain’s insidious and perfidious proposals which would have embarrassed Chile’s Pinochet dictatorship.”

“Britain is only interested in burying its war crimes in Ireland and protecting its war criminals.”

“The families of the Time for Truth Campaign are mobilizing across the 32 counties of Ireland to tell Boris Johnson and Brandon Lewis that all families have a right to truth and justice. We are mobilizing to protect our basic human rights and will demand no less than equal access to due legal process and investigations which are compliant with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.”