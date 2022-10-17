WATCH: Noah’s Ark Dog Grooming provides beauty spa experience

Noahs Ark Dog Grooming, located in the Dairy Farm shopping centre, is the perfect beauty spa for your dog.

Celebrating it’s 10th birthday this month, Noah’s Ark Dog Grooming has been grooming locally for the best part of decade. The business offers a range of pamper packages which can include a bath, blowdry, and any clipping the dog may need done on their body. The business also offers walk-in nail clippings, which can take place any time during the day.

Opened Monday until Saturday from 9:30am-5pm, the business offers a collection delivery service, so for those who may not drive, Noah’s Ark will go and collect your dog, groom it and bring it back home to you.

In addition to dog grooming, the unique dog boutique has a pick and mix for your dog, where your dog can come in and pick out its own doggy bag from natural dog treats selection. Collars, leaders and toys are also available for purchase.

Winners of the best dog grooming salon with Pet NI awards, the business is now through to the Pet NI awards again this year.

At Noah’s Ark Dog Grooming all breeds and sizes of dogs are welcome.