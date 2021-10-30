VIDEO: Sheelagh in the frame for final time as The Picture Gallery closes its doors

THE Picture Gallery on Queen Street is set to close its doors after 45 years in business.



Originally opened by Henry Kane in 1976, the shop has become synonymous with up and coming local artists, which has continued to this day with prints by the likes of Keith Drury and Willy G adorning the walls.



Discussing the closure, owner Sheelagh Caldwell said that she took over the running of the shop from her father in 2007.



“My father Henry Kane opened the shop in November 1976. He had worked in Whiterock Industrial Estate for a time before that doing a lot of block mounting. Then he was unemployed and decided that he was going to do something and opened the shop.



“It was mainly block mounting at the time then we got into framing, art and posters.



“I was about 12 when the shop opened so I would have called past on my way home from school, then when I left school I worked in other places then came into the shop and I have been in and out ever since.



“My father took ill in 1998 and couldn’t do as much so I came in to help and I took over the shop in 2007.”

Sheelagh said that business has been constant but that Queen Street has fallen foul of developers and shops closing.

"We don’t get the passing trade the way we would have had it in 1976," she said.



“The developers are coming in to revamp the buildings and have put everyone out. Covid was tough but with the help of the government, it made things a wee bit easier. If the developers weren’t coming in, I would still be here.”

For Sheelagh, the shop has been part of her family for years and she is sad to see it go.



“I will miss this place very much. It has been a part of my life, my children’s life and it is sad that it will not be a part of my grandchildren’s life but things change and I have to change with it,” she added.



When the shop closes, Sheelagh is looking forward to having some time to herself, to be able to do the things she enjoys such as a woodwork class and a gardening class.



In the meantime, she hopes that customers can call by and grab a bargain as she says that all the stock must go as she has nowhere to store it.



Sheelagh has also called on the Council and government to do more to support small businesses.



“The Council and the hierarchy need to do more to help small businesses in town. With parking and a lot of different things it is making it very hard.



“When we moved into this street we had Leisure World, we had the model shop, we had EdCo and Athletic Stores. It was very much an arty street.



“There is nothing left in this street so there is no real need for people to come into it unless they need a bus. Things have to be done to make people want to come back into the town.”