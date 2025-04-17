We're hiring: Find your place in 2025 with Radius Housing

Glenalina Lodge provides housing care and support for 50 older adults with 24-hour person-centred care and support to support residents with activities of daily living. Glenalina Lodge has recently seen the completion of a total refurbishment project with over £4 million investment by Radius to provide 50 individual ensuite flatlets with beautiful state of the art communal facilities garden for the residents to enjoy.

Recently refurbished and expanded, with a focus on the welfare and wellbeing of our residents, the transformative refurbishment at Glenalina Lodge was an investment which included a comprehensive and full electrical rewire, replacement of all plumbing pipework, fire protection works and fire alarm system overhaul.





We are hiring - Recruitment OPEN DAY 24th April

We are hiring a number of full and part-time roles at the newly refurbished and expanded Glenalina Lodge, Belfast, including Care and Support Assistants (Days) Hours: Full and part time hours available (up to 36 per week) Pay rate: £12.61per hour. We also have vacancies for Care and Support Assistants (Nights) Hours: Full and part time hours available (up to 36 per week) Pay rate: £12.93 per hour along with training, contributory pension scheme, health cash plan and uniform provided.

Our Care and Support Assistants play a vital role in delivering care and support services which promote the welfare and wellbeing of residents/tenants and safeguard them from harm, plus promoting resident participation in the day-to-day life of the scheme. For a full job description and more information on applying for these or other roles, visit: radiushousing.org/careers





New Residents

Please come down and have a look for yourself at our care and residential accommodation in Glenalina Lodge Belfast. We have several schemes in the Belfast area, most of which have had multi-million-pound refurbishments including Glenalina Lodge, Glenowen Court and Hemsworth Court. All these facilities have state-of-art facilities and excellent support staff on call 24-7 and have been nominated and won a series of care and support awards over the past few years. Most schemes provide superb and comfortable apartments with ensuite facilities, and all meals provided throughout the day. Our care homes are monitored and inspected and are registered residential care home for people with dementia with the local Health and Social Care Trusts.

If you would like further information about the Care & Support services that Radius provide, would like to visit our scheme at Glenalina and to book an appointment to visit, please call Graeme Beatty, Registered Manager 028 9041 2030 for an informal chat to see what might suit your needs best.

Alternatively, and for more information, visit the Care & Support section of our website at radiushousing.org.