Weather warning ahead of Storm Ashley on Sunday

A YELLOW weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Sunday ahead of the first named storm of the year, which is expected to bring disruption.

Multi-agency partners have met and will continue to meet over the weekend as preparations continue ahead of Storm Ashley. The warning is in place from 3am Sunday morning until midnight Sunday. Conditions are expected to affect all of Ireland. These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides and large waves can generate a tidal surge which may cause some disruption.

Staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts. The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas. Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible, and people are remember not to drive through flood water.

Traffic disruption is possible so motorists are advised to plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning – information and advice. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI - Home. You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) is advising the public not to visit affected Forests, Country Parks and Nature Reserves in the affected areas until the high winds subside. There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris. The Department will endeavour to reinstate any affected public access as soon as possible.

Storm Ashley has been named by Met Éireann⚠️



Storm Ashley will bring very strong and gusty southerly winds, coupled with high spring tides🌊🌪️



Valid: 12:00 Sunday 20/10/2024 to 21:00 Sunday 20/10/2024



stay up to date here⬇️https://t.co/dz6JbE5FIb#stormashley #meteireann pic.twitter.com/LWhXsveJBZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2024

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into trouble. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

Should customers experience a power cut they can check for updates at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) and report the fault online or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.