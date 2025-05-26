West Belfast pupils take first place in nationwide game design competition

ST DOMINIC'S pupils have taken first place in a nationwide competition.

Young people from across Ireland gathered in The Helix, Dublin to present original board and card games focused on global justice issues as part of the annual Trócaire Game Changers competition. This year’s event saw over 200 students, teachers and youth leaders attend a vibrant showcase, with 29 finalist teams representing schools and groups nationwide.



In the Post-Primary Category, the top honour went to St Dominic's, Belfast, for their powerful game Clobble focusing on the climate crisis. The school from the Falls Road were this year's only Northern Ireland winners in the competition although two other Belfast schools made the finals – Our Lady & St Patrick’s College, Knock and Springfield Primary School.



The Trócaire Game Changers competition challenges young people to respond to global justice issues through game design. This year’s entries covered topics such as climate justice, gender equality, food security, conflict, education, and sustainability. More than 130 entries were submitted from schools and youth groups across the country, with 27 schools and two youth organisations reaching the final stage.



Mary Coogan, Trócaire’s Development Education Programme Manager, said: “Game Changers empowers young people to think critically, act creatively, and raise their voices on the most urgent issues of our time. The winning games this year were both imaginative and moving – proof that when young people engage with the world’s challenges, they do so with empathy, insight, and incredible innovation.”



Anne Connelly, Year Ten teacher at St Dominic's Grammar School said: “It was amazing to see our students idea come to life and make people think. We learned so much about the issue we focused on, and presenting it as a game helped others connect with it too.”



Registrations for next year’s programme will open shortly on www.trocaire.org/our-work/educate/game-changers/. Register early to confirm your workshop with a member of the Trócaire Development Education Team.