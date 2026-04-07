A WEST Belfast woman is using her own heartache of losing a baby to support other families going through the same experience.

Claire Hunter (35) received the devastating news of her miscarriage just two weeks before the 20-week scan of her baby daughter Gabriella.

She went on to deliver Gabriella in January after a long and emotional labour and was given a memory box from the charity 4Louis. Claire has now started fundraising to sponsor memory boxes through 4Louis, who provide them to hospitals and families during their most difficult times.

She is also in the process of setting up Gabriella's Gift, a charity in her daughter's memory.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Claire explained: "Gabriella was a very late miscarriage but not quite stillborn. During my pregnancy I felt something wasn't right and went down to get checked.

"I received the devastating news that there was no heartbeat and it looked like Gabriella passed at least two weeks prior. This was before my 20-week scan was due. It was a heartbreaking time for our family.

"I went on to deliver Gabriella on the 19th January after a long and emotional labour. She was meant to be due on June and although our time with her was incredibly short, she will always be a huge part of our lives.

"I couldn't believe how perfectly formed her little body was at that gestation. Her hands had me in awe. It was one of my favourite features of her and I used this pic of her tiny hands as a logo for Gabriella’s Gift. She was 150g and fit in my hand.

"During that time, we were given a memory box from the charity 4Louis. Inside were precious items that allowed us to create memories with Gabriella – something we will treasure forever. In the middle of such heartbreak, that box meant everything to us."

Claire said that after what happened to her she decided to help other families going through the same experience.

"No parent should leave the hospital empty-handed," she said. "That’s how Gabriella’s Gift was created. We are raising funds to support 4Louis so they can continue providing memory boxes to families facing baby loss, giving them something to hold onto during the most difficult time.

"I am also getting married in August, and instead of traditional wedding favours, we have chosen to make donations to support this cause. That decision made me want to take things further and create Gabriella’s Gift to raise even more awareness and support for families.

"We are also hoping to grow Gabriella’s Gift into a registered charity in the future, so we can continue helping others and honour Gabriella’s memory.

"The support so far has meant so much to us, and if sharing Gabriella’s story helps even one family feel less alone or encourages someone to support this cause, then that means everything. No parent should have to leave hospital with only memories."

Claire believes that such devastating loss can be turned into a positive in order to help others.

"I didn't want people to pity me and say her baby died and isn't that awful," she added. "I want more for Gabriella. I want something positive to surround her name.

"Through Gabriella we are now helping other families and keeping our baby's name alive while doing so.

"Gabriella was born in the Royal Victoria Maternity Hospital in the Snowdrop Room. We had so much privacy and the staff were amazing. The same goes for O'Neill's Funeral Parlour on the Stewartstown Road as they were so sympathetic and held her small funeral in there and checked in on us after.

"It goes beyond just us parents. It effects the whole family. Losing a baby this late on I will never recover from.

"I am very lucky to have the support of my two children, a great fiancé, fantastic family and great friends, but I know others may not have this kind of support.

"I want to let them know they are not alone in this. Baby loss should be spoken of more.

"I don't know what happened to little Gabriella but I hope to receive her postmortum results soon and go from there but until then all my focus and strength is going into Gabriella’s Gift and I'm determined to help other families going through the same heartbreak as we are."

You can donate to Claire's JustGiving page here to raise money to sponsor memory boxes.