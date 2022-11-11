World Athletics status for Belfast's leading track meet

THE Belfast Irish Milers Meet is set to return in 2023 with the addition of a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger status for the second consecutive year. The Meet has also been awarded a European Athletics Permit.

The World Athletics Continental Tour ‘is an annual series of track and field athletic competitions, recognised by World Athletics. The Tour forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League.

The awarding of a World Athletics Status paid dividends for the Belfast Meet in 2022 which saw Louise Shanahan set a New Irish 800m Record, Clocking 1 minute 59.42 seconds for the two-lap event.

With the date (Saturday, May 13) firmly set in the World Athletics and European Athletics calendars, race director Eamonn Christie and founder of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet spoke of his delight.

“I’m delighted the track meet has retained both its European Permit and World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Status for 2023,” he said.

“The Meet has continued to progress each year and being included in the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event opens opportunities to attract global athletes, which in turn benefits our local athletes.”

Christie also acknowledged the continued partnership with Tripadvisor and is hopeful this partnership will continue into future years.

Tripadvisor is an ‘online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated content and a comparison shopping website’.

“Following the success of 2022 with the meet being written into the Irish record books with Louise Shanahan’s 800m record, Justin Reid, former Northern Ireland international athlete from Tripadvisor soon announced their commitment to the event in 2023," Eamonn added.

"It’s a huge boost for the Meet again as we can assist athletes with travel and accommodation and offer fair prize money.”

This year Christie has followed a similar racing programme as previous events, with the exception of the men's and women's 5000m being replaced with a 3000m.

Christie is hopeful the 2023 Meet will see the return of many Olympians including Great Britain’s Alex Bell and Irish 1500m record holder Ciara Mageean.

Nick Griggs, multiple Irish U18 and Junior record holder will also be a hopeful competitor, along with Great Britain’s Ethan Hussey, bronze medalist at the World Junior Championships in Cali this Summer and winner of the men's 1500m at the 2022 Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Christie gets proceedings underway on race day with a Junior 1000m and will be hopeful for the return of many rising stars including U12 World 5k record holder Emer McKee from Willowfield Harriers Athletics Club, who got last year's Meet underway in winning style.

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet will take place on Saturday, May13 at the Mary Peters Track Belfast, between 12 noon and 5pm. The event is free for spectators.