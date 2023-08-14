MINDFUL MOMENT: Struggle for Native American rights holds lessons for us all

INSPIRATION: Willad Carlson from the First Peoples of America, who fought at Wounded Knee in 1973, meets Belfast First Citizen Ryan Murphy in his parlour.

The movie, 'A Reporter's Journey: From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock“, screened in the Movie House Cityside last week as part of Féile an Phobail, is a story of resilience and solidarity.

As this captivating film graced the screens at the Yorkgate venue, it was clear that this was not just another cinematic experience. The documentary, a labour of love and dedication by Irish American filmmaker Kevin McKiernan, delved deep into a pivotal period in American history: the birth of the American Indian Movement.

TITANIC AMBITION: Kevin McKiernan and Willard Carlson in the Titanic Quarter

The audience was taken on a profound journey, a journey not only through time but also into the heart and soul of a resilient people who dared to stand up against oppression. However, the story of this film's creation is not limited to the enthralling narratives on screen but extends to the remarkable individuals who brought it to life.

At the heart of this extraordinary endeavour were Kevin, the fearless filmmaker, and Willard Carlson a Yurok Indian fisherman who fought at Wounded Knee. Willard a member of the Yoruk tribe, California's biggest with 5,500 people, was a central thread in the documentary's rich tapestry.

These two individuals, whose passion for truth and commitment to justice shone brightly throughout the film, brought to life the struggles, triumphs, and indomitable spirit of their people. Kevin's willingness to risk life and limb at the Wounded Knee siege in 1973 to complete this project was a testament to his unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, even when it required facing adversity head on.

The 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee by Oglalas and the American Indian Movement was a watershed moment. February 27, 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the historic takeover.



Bill Means and Madonna Thunder Hawk share reflections from that day.#WoundedKnee #50thanniversary #AIM pic.twitter.com/O6N4yoXWdN — The Red Nation #TheRedDeal (@The_Red_Nation) February 28, 2023

The support and collaboration of the Féile community and especially those who bought patrons' tickets (Cillian in New York, Patricia Reilly, Lisa Zen and Sandra Broghan) ensured the success of the film. Their commitment to not only the movie but also to the Yoruk tribe, to which Willard belonged, was a heartening display of solidarity and shared humanity. This alliance resonated deeply with the audience, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds.

Q&A: Willard and Kevin addressing the Movie House audience after the screening

For those of us hailing from Belfast, a city that has endured its own share of oppression and struggle, the parallels between our history and the experiences of the American Indian people were striking. As the film unfolded, it served as a poignant reminder that the fight for rights, dignity, and preservation of language and culture transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. The echoes of resilience and determination resounded through the movie, bridging the gap between continents and generations.

I had the privilege of meeting and dining with Kevin and Willard, along with some friends. The encounter was nothing short of inspiring. Conversation flowed effortlessly, and the energy in the room was charged with the shared conviction that truth and justice must prevail. Their unwavering commitment to their beliefs ignited a spark of inspiration within me.

Leading up to the 50 Year Anniversary of Wounded Knee hear a testimony from Lakota People's Law Project Community Organizer and (AIM) leader Madonna Thunder Hawk, and Russell Means, in this PBS video clip.#AmericanIndianMovement #WoundedKnee #MadonnaThunderHawk #RussellMeans pic.twitter.com/T2LQWRkOgR — Lakota People's Law Project (@lakotalaw) February 22, 2023

As I reflect on this remarkable meeting and the impact of the film, I am reminded once again of the power of storytelling to unite, educate, and uplift. The Belfast Féile, which facilitated this meaningful cinematic experience, deserves our gratitude for providing a platform that encourages dialogue, understanding, and solidarity. The audience that attended the screening contributed to a collective moment of reflection, empathy, and shared purpose.

'Wounded Knee to Standing Rock' is more than a film; it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit, the resilience of marginalised communities, and the transformative power of art.

The pursuit of truth, justice, and equal rights is a noble endeavor worth fighting for. As we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who played a role in bringing this cinematic masterpiece to life, we must also acknowledge the profound impact it has had on each of us, inspiring us to stand firm in our commitment to a more just and equitable world.