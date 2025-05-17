MINDFUL MOMENT: Childcare is a community activity

PLAY AWAY: Children thrive when the community around them is supportive

THE African proverb "It takes a village to raise a child" emphasises that raising a child successfully requires the support and involvement of many people within a community, not just the parents. It means a network of individuals, including extended family, neighbours, teachers, and other community members all play a vital role in a child's development and wellbeing.

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is 'Community' and I had the wonderful opportunity as part of it to attend our very own Northern Ireland Mental Health Arts Festival which held its first symposium this year in the MAC. One of the presenters and exhibitors, Paul Marshall, quoted that African proverb and that got me thinking of our own personal growth in the West of our city and how I grew with the cultural cultivation of community.

Growing up, I remember how closely knit we were, especially through the early days of the revolution. I remember as a young teenager on my way to visit my grandmother being stopped and harassed by the Brits when suddenly a woman came out of her house in Gibson Street off Leeson Street. She claimed that I was her son and brought me into her home. This was the bravery and the courage, it was the hallmark of community connectivity.

I remember running messages for neighbours without giving it a second thought. Local shops ran what was then called a 'slate' for those who couldn’t afford to pay on the day but weren't allowed to go without. Little did I know then that this was the making of kindness and compassion.

Aren’t we blessed today with so much community support and activities? Gardening, knitting, writing, pottery, arts and crafts, languages, AA, an array of community groups who meet regularly. I can personally testify to the benefits of attendance at these groups. My advice would be 'don’t anticipate, participate'. The benefits are manyfold, for our own and for others' wellbeing.

I came across this poem about community. The author is unknown to me, unfortunately.

Community’s Embrace

In every shared laugh, a bond takes root,

A tapestry woven, a fruitful fruit.

With open hearts, we find our place,

In community’s embrace, a smile to grace.

Through thick and thin, we stand as one,

A network strong, till day is done.

With helping hands and voices clear

We banish shadows, conquer fear.



In shared dreams, our futures take flight

Illuminated by our guiding light.

For in this bond, our spirits soar

And find a peace we crave and adore.



From neighbours' care to laughter’s sound

A haven safe on hallowed ground.

So let us cherish this precious art

And hold community close to heart.