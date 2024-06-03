Young man found in Smithfield area dies in hospital

TRAGIC: Smithfield, where you young man was found

POLICE are investigating after a young man died after being found in the Smithfield area of Belfast on Sunday.



The man, thought to be in his twenties, passed away in hospital.



A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of concern for the safety of a man in the Smithfield area of Belfast city centre on Sunday, 2nd June. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took the man, aged in his 20s, to hospital, where he sadly passed away.



"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

