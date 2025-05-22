Young person robbed at knife-point of his pet tortoise

A WEST Belfast MLA has described as “disgraceful” an armed robbery of a teenager which resulted in the theft of the young person’s pet tortoise.



Sinn Féin’s Danny Baker said those involved in the robbery in the Colinmill area of Poleglass “must be held accountable for their actions”.

“I have been in contact with the young man's family today,” he said. “While he is understandably shaken, thankfully no physical injuries were reported.

“Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact the police immediately.”



Police say the incident happened on Tuesday evening.



Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7:30pm, it was reported that a young male in his teens was approached by three males in the area. It was reported the males demanded money from the young male and when he refused, one of the males threatened him with a knife. The males then made off towards the Old Colin Road area, as well as taking the young male’s pet tortoise following the incident.



“The males are described as being aged between 14-16-years-old, all wearing black coloured clothing and wearing hoods and scarves around their faces. The male, who was armed with the knife was described as wearing a black coloured North Face jacket and dark clothing.



“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1564 20/05/25. You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”