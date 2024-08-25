Your Next Step with Open College Network

OPEN College Network (OCN) is NI’s leading Professional and Technical Awarding Body. We are regulated by statutory bodies to develop professional and technical qualifications (vocational) from Entry Level up to and including Level 5 across all subject areas.

Our mission is to ‘develop and award qualifications which engage, enrich and equip learners for life.’ At OCN we recognise that our mission can only be delivered if we work in partnership and collaboration with other like-minded organisations. Through working in partnership with our recognised education and training providers, we are able to develop and award qualifications that help tackle educational underachievement and remove barriers to learning. Since OCN was established, we have developed economically relevant and learner-engaging curricula, which have benefited the lives of over half a million people living in NI.





OCN Qualifications…Your Pathway to Career Success

In June, we held our sixth annual Learning Endeavour Awards ceremony which included the addition of a new award category; Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year, which was won by Ryan Phelan from North West Regional College (pictured).

Ryan has always wanted to be a mechanic. He undertook the OCN Level 2 Motor Vehicle Traineeship along with the OCN Level 2 Essential Skills literacy and Numeracy qualifications as a stepping stone into his dream course of an 'All Age Apprenticeship' in Motor Vehicle Maintenance.

Ryan had returned to study after 10 years in the workplace, combining his courses whilst working two part-time jobs as a mechanic's assistant and as a chef in a local hotel. Not only did Ryan successfully complete his courses, but he also helped to motivate the younger learners in his Traineeship group and as the judges pointed out, his work ethic in class had been an inspirational example for the younger students.

Ryan never let his dream of wanting to become a motor mechanic go. Successfully completing his OCN Level 2 Diploma in Motor Vehicle Skills Traineeship course and the OCN Level 2 Essential Skills courses will enable him to enrol in the new 'All Age Apprenticeships' in Motor Vehicle Maintenance…and allow him to finally pursue his dream of being a motor mechanic.



What are Traineeships

NI Traineeships help you gain experience and get a qualification to take the next step into employment or further study.

The NI Traineeship programme provides a high-quality vocational education and training programme at Level 2 and is aimed at school leavers or adults who aspire to work within a specific sector. These programmes provide the skills and qualifications necessary to secure employment in a chosen occupation or to allow you to progress to a Level 3 apprenticeship or level 3 further education course.



